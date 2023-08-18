WoW Dragonflight’s first detective event will have you putting your thinking cap on

Timewalking, Hallow’s End, and Feast of Winter Veil are all regular events we see in World of Warcraft, but the end of August 2023 will mark the beginning of the first-ever detective event in the game.

On Aug. 17, Blizzard Entertainment unveiled the Secrets of Azeroth event where you can finally put your thinking hat on and solve mysteries. It will officially start on Aug. 31 and last until Sept. 13.

During this event, you’ll find numerous daily clues and rumors which will lead you one step closer to the truth. There will be more than one clue you need to find and the final piece of the puzzle will be revealed on Sept. 13.

In WoW, events are nothing without rewards for your efforts. Naturally, the most hard-working detectives can get unique toys like Tricked-Out Thinking Cap, and the Torch of Pyrreth. But, that’s not all, because there will be the Titan Key weapon transmog, Deerstalker Hat head transmog, Pattie the Alpaca mount, and Tobias pet that will overload you on cuteness with their Deerstalker hats.

This is the first such event in WoW and I’m quite excited to find different clues and puzzle them together because I just want the llama with the detective hat mount not because I need it, but because it has a hat. For now, it’s a mystery if this event will come back to WoW and I highly advise you to complete it when it releases, especially if you got your eyes on the prize.

