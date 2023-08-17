High-end WoW players are running 2 Mythic+ dungeons for easy rating

Every World of Warcraft season, no matter how hard Blizzard Entertainment tries, there are always at least one or two big outliers in terms of difficulty in Mythic+ environment. Last season, it was Court of Stars and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds, and this season other two dungeons replaced them as two easiest dungeons.

Looking at Raider.IO’s leaderboard for Dragonflight season two, you can see that pretty much all high-end players are running the same two dungeons—Underrot and Neltharus.

Underrot has presented itself ever since the second season began on May 9 as the easiest Mythic+ dungeon because there aren’t that many lethal mechanics, the timer is quite generous and you’re allowed to wipe once or twice and still time it and the enemy damage is on the lower end when compared to other dungeons.

Neltharus and Underrot are the two most popular dungeons this season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This could also be said for Neltharus, especially now. At the beginning of the season, Neltharus was quite a challenge to complete and time, especially because of the raw damage bosses dealt. On top of this, many groups struggled with finding the treasure and using it on Warlord Sargha when he gets Magma Shield. Blizzard nerfed this boss’ damage and even fixed the interactable items so that you can cast them while moving.

Another honorable mention here is Neltharion’s Lair dungeon, originally from Legion. Currently, this dungeon is a breeze on Fortified weeks, but when Tyrannical affix is in rotation, this dungeon turns into a living nightmare because the boss’ health bars become incredibly demanding to burn through and their abilities are nearly one-shotting players.

So, if you want some easy rating, bring your friends or Mythic+ buddies to these two dungeons and you’ll pretty much be guaranteed free rating.

Dragonflight season two will surely last for at least two to three months and before Blizzard uncovers eight new dungeons coming to rotation, we still have to see Patch 10.1.7 with the new Dreamsurge events, new ping system, and more Heritage Armors.

