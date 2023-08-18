WoW player’s incredible addon consolidates every spell and action into a single console

A World of Warcraft player has created an addon that implements one of gaming’s oldest features: a command console. Similar to consoles in games like Counter-Strike, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and others, this new addon, titled Command Palette, squeezes all of WoW’s possible actions into one easy-to-grasp interface.

The addon allows players to search for any action, item, spell, mount, or otherwise intractable option in WoW by way of a command console and instantly bring it to life.

Whether you’re looking for a mount, a spell, or a specific target option, the Command Palette addon has every gameplay action within WoW’s code at your fingertips by way of a traditional in-game console.

In the showcase of the addon posted to Reddit, the creator—a user by the name of C_hase—showed off the ability to summon a mount, dismount, mark a target with a raid icon, wave at them, and use the Rainbow Generator toy on them.

In their original post, C_hase compared the Command Palette addon to systems like Discord’s Quick Switcher, the Spotlight finder for Mac computers, and the Jump-to feature in the workplace messaging software Slack.

It’s really debatable just how much more convenient this is in comparison to just pressing a button on your keyboard or clicking a spell on your hotbar, but if you’re a player like me (someone who’s got every hotkey filled up with a spell and has hundreds of mounts to comb through) then opening up the console and instantly being rewarded with whatever it is you’re looking for is a solid quality-of-life addition.

One eager WoW player described the Command Palette addon as a “one-stop shop access to a world of ‘well I haven’t used that in forever, but I know I have it.’”

The addon is now available to download for WoW Dragonflight (sorry Classic players) via Curseforge.

