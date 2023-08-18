WoW player’s incredible addon consolidates every spell and action into a single console

A very nice little quality update.

In-game WoW image of Liskanoth world boss in Thaldraszsus
Liskanoth, a WoW Dragonflight world boss found in Thaldraszus. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A World of Warcraft player has created an addon that implements one of gaming’s oldest features: a command console. Similar to consoles in games like Counter-Strike, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and others, this new addon, titled Command Palette, squeezes all of WoW’s possible actions into one easy-to-grasp interface.

The addon allows players to search for any action, item, spell, mount, or otherwise intractable option in WoW by way of a command console and instantly bring it to life.

Whether you’re looking for a mount, a spell, or a specific target option, the Command Palette addon has every gameplay action within WoW’s code at your fingertips by way of a traditional in-game console.

New Addon – Command Palette, Everything at your fingertips.
by u/C_hase in wow

In the showcase of the addon posted to Reddit, the creator—a user by the name of C_hase—showed off the ability to summon a mount, dismount, mark a target with a raid icon, wave at them, and use the Rainbow Generator toy on them. 

Related: ‘We go where the people are’: WoW Classic Hardcore devs promise to put community first

In their original post, C_hase compared the Command Palette addon to systems like Discord’s Quick Switcher, the Spotlight finder for Mac computers, and the Jump-to feature in the workplace messaging software Slack.

It’s really debatable just how much more convenient this is in comparison to just pressing a button on your keyboard or clicking a spell on your hotbar, but if you’re a player like me (someone who’s got every hotkey filled up with a spell and has hundreds of mounts to comb through) then opening up the console and instantly being rewarded with whatever it is you’re looking for is a solid quality-of-life addition.

One eager WoW player described the Command Palette addon as a “one-stop shop access to a world of ‘well I haven’t used that in forever, but I know I have it.’”

The addon is now available to download for WoW Dragonflight (sorry Classic players) via Curseforge

About the author

Michael Kelly

Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.

More Stories by Michael Kelly