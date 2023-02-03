WoW Dragonflight’s easiest Trading Post activity has a deadly catch

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has introduced the Trading Post, a new feature for players who are looking to add a slew of rewards to their character’s collections. From mounts, to pets, and a ton of cosmetic items, the Trading Post has plenty of new (or in some cases, returning) items for players to collect.

Each month, a new bonus reward is added to the Trading Post for players who collect 1,000 Travel Points. For February, players who reach the threshold of 1,000 Travel Points will unlock a new bonus reward mount called Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn.

Many of the tougher tasks in the Traveler’s Log, like completing 15 Mythic+ dungeons or killing 10 Dragonflight raid bosses, award you with 200 Travel Points, while some tasks that require you to complete world content will grant 100 to 150 points. If you’re in need of a quick 50 Travel Points, though, there are easier tasks that are completable in a few seconds.

How to get Zanzil’s Slow Poison in WoW: Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

One of the easiest ways to get 50 Travel Points towards your goal of 1000 is to complete the task in the Traveler’s Log called “Imbibe Zanzil’s Slow Poison.” The task requires you to drink Zanzil’s Slow Poison, a deadly toxin that is guaranteed to kill your character exactly seven days after you drink it.

Slow Poison can be purchased at the Auction House for less than one gold.

After drinking Zanzil’s Slow Poison, a debuff called “Zanzil’s Embrace” will be applied to your character, with the description reading “Completely incurable.” That debuff will remain on your character for seven days, and it will be promptly removed once the time is up and your character embraces both Zanzil and their death.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait for the poison to expire after seven days to get your 50 Travel Points.