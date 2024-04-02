Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Dragonflight season 4 release date confirmed as expansion enters final chapter

The epic expansion concludes with one final season to celebrate all things Dragonflight.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 01:08 pm
WoW character Dragonriding in the Emerald Dream
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is coming to an end, and finally, the last season of the expansion has a long-awaited release date. 

Recommended Videos

WoW Dragonflight season four will go live on April 23, Blizzard announced today. The season will be the last of the expansion, and it will celebrate all things Dragonflight, bringing back all of the dungeons and raids that were released throughout the expansion and scaling them up one last time as current content. 

In season four, all eight of the original Dragonflight dungeons (not including Dawn of the Infinite) will enter the Mythic+ rotation. This is in stark contrast to the final season of Shadowlands, where none of that expansion’s dungeons were present in the last Mythic+ pool of the expansion. 

Additionally, season four of Dragonflight will bring all three raids from the expansion back to the forefront. Amirdrassil, Aberrus, and the Vault of the Incarnates will all be scaled up to players’ current power levels, and each week, one of those three raids will be chosen as “Awakened” raids, meaning they’ll have stronger bosses, and subsequently, stronger rewards. This system is similar to the “Fated” raids system that Blizzard introduced during the final season of Shadowlands in an effort to bring players back into instances like Castle Nathria and the Sanctum of Domination. 

It’s unclear just how powerful the gear you’ll be getting from the scaled-up Dragonflight raids will be, although we expect it to be replaceable early on in The War Within’s leveling process regardless, so don’t get too attached. 

In their 2024 WoW roadmap, the game’s developers projected that the alpha version of the next expansion, The War Within, would come sometime between the launch of Patch 10.2.6 and the start of Dragonflight season four. Considering we’ve yet to get any updates on The War Within alpha, it’s relatively safe to assume (for now) that it won’t be available for testing until after the launch of season four, judging by the order in which WoW’s updates have been released and announced so far in 2024. 

WoW Dragonflight season four will go live on April 23. The War Within will be released sometime before the end of the year, according to Blizzard. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW Noblegarden: Where to find Emmery Fiske for A Fowl Concoction quest
Stormwind overhead image from World of Warcraft
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Noblegarden: Where to find Emmery Fiske for A Fowl Concoction quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to start the new Noblegarden duck quests in WoW Dragonflight
The Noblegarden duck quest taking place behind the Lion's Pride Inn in WoW
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start the new Noblegarden duck quests in WoW Dragonflight
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 1, 2024
Read Article One of WoW’s most iconic and controversial store mounts is now available in the Trading Post
Many players riding the Dreadwake mount flying over Goldshire in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
One of WoW’s most iconic and controversial store mounts is now available in the Trading Post
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Noblegarden: Where to find Emmery Fiske for A Fowl Concoction quest
Stormwind overhead image from World of Warcraft
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Noblegarden: Where to find Emmery Fiske for A Fowl Concoction quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to start the new Noblegarden duck quests in WoW Dragonflight
The Noblegarden duck quest taking place behind the Lion's Pride Inn in WoW
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start the new Noblegarden duck quests in WoW Dragonflight
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 1, 2024
Read Article One of WoW’s most iconic and controversial store mounts is now available in the Trading Post
Many players riding the Dreadwake mount flying over Goldshire in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
One of WoW’s most iconic and controversial store mounts is now available in the Trading Post
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 1, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.