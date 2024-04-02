WoW Dragonflight season 4 release date confirmed as expansion enters final chapter

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is coming to an end, and finally, the last season of the expansion has a long-awaited release date.

WoW Dragonflight season four will go live on April 23, Blizzard announced today. The season will be the last of the expansion, and it will celebrate all things Dragonflight, bringing back all of the dungeons and raids that were released throughout the expansion and scaling them up one last time as current content.

Season 4 of Dragonflight arrives April 23



🐉 Awakened Dragonflight Raids

⏳ New Mythic+ Rotation and Progression

⚔️ New PvP Season

🎉 And more! pic.twitter.com/WyMovbn6P3 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 2, 2024

In season four, all eight of the original Dragonflight dungeons (not including Dawn of the Infinite) will enter the Mythic+ rotation. This is in stark contrast to the final season of Shadowlands, where none of that expansion’s dungeons were present in the last Mythic+ pool of the expansion.

Additionally, season four of Dragonflight will bring all three raids from the expansion back to the forefront. Amirdrassil, Aberrus, and the Vault of the Incarnates will all be scaled up to players’ current power levels, and each week, one of those three raids will be chosen as “Awakened” raids, meaning they’ll have stronger bosses, and subsequently, stronger rewards. This system is similar to the “Fated” raids system that Blizzard introduced during the final season of Shadowlands in an effort to bring players back into instances like Castle Nathria and the Sanctum of Domination.

It’s unclear just how powerful the gear you’ll be getting from the scaled-up Dragonflight raids will be, although we expect it to be replaceable early on in The War Within’s leveling process regardless, so don’t get too attached.

In their 2024 WoW roadmap, the game’s developers projected that the alpha version of the next expansion, The War Within, would come sometime between the launch of Patch 10.2.6 and the start of Dragonflight season four. Considering we’ve yet to get any updates on The War Within alpha, it’s relatively safe to assume (for now) that it won’t be available for testing until after the launch of season four, judging by the order in which WoW’s updates have been released and announced so far in 2024.

WoW Dragonflight season four will go live on April 23. The War Within will be released sometime before the end of the year, according to Blizzard.

