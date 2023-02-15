WoW Dragonflight leaks potentially reveal Traveler’s Log rewards coming to Trading Post

Recent datamined leaks have sparked speculation that new Trading Post rewards tied to Traveler’s Logs are coming to WoW Dragonflight in the next few months.

The Trading Post is one of this WoW expansion’s newly-added features and is the place to go for never-been-seen mounts and cosmetics. The first reward players have seen since the launch of the Trading Post is the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn, an account-wide mount they had to earn by completing the Traveler’s log.

The uncovered data revealed this reward has a value of 999 Trader’s Tender, which is a currency used to exchange for goods with the Trading Post. And that’s why it’s speculated that there might be more upcoming Trading Post rewards, because the data has found five other items with a 999 Trader’s Tender value.

The speculated rewards that were datamined include:

Transmog Set: Arsenal: Blades of Elune

Transmog: The Battlespoon (2H Staff)

Transmog Set: Ensemble: Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells

Mount: Savage Green Battle Turtle

Mount: Quawks

Even though these have a 999 Trader’s Tender value, it’s unclear whether the items will be upcoming Trading Post rewards, if they’re correct, or if they’ll be used for something else. The rewards could also be changed at any time.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several other datamine reveals for WoW Dragonflight, but it’s unclear when or if any of these leaked items will be added.

So, players will need to wait for an official reveal from WoW to see if the Trading Post will actually get these new rewards in the upcoming months.