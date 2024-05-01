The Tuskarr Chef at the community feast location in Iskaara, WoW Dragonflight
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Dragonflight: Iskaara Tuskarr Community Feast timer, explained

Head over to Iskaara and get to cooking, chef.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: May 1, 2024 01:08 pm

The Community Feast is easily the most effective way to grind reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr in WoW Dragonflight.

Recommended Videos

Each time you complete a task within the feast, you gain reputation with the faction. Plus, once per week, you can get a bag of rewards that includes a substantial reputation boost with the Tuskarr. 

Shortly after the launch of Dragonflight, Blizzard updated the Community Feast timer from three and a half hours to just 90 minutes, making it even easier to grind the feast for rewards and reputation. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the Community Feast’s cooldown timer in WoW Dragonflight.

All stages of WoW’s Community Feast timer, explained 

Overhead view of Iskaara as seen from a Dragonriding mount in WoW Dragonflight
Iskaara is home to one of the most electric open-world events in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Community Feast event in Iskaara runs on a 90-minute cycle, with the event being broken down into three stages on its timer, each of which is detailed below. 

  • “The Tuskarr will begin their feast soon!”
    • This is the initial stage of the Community Feast timer, and it runs for 15 minutes. When this stage of the timer hits zero, the feast will begin. 
  • “The Tuskarr are cooking their feast right now, and they can use your help!”
    • This stage of the timer implies that the event is active, and if you want credit for completing it, you need to get to Iskaara ASAP. The Community Feast lasts for exactly 15 minutes every time it’s active
  • “The cooking is over…but the soup is ready to eat!”
    • This stage of the timer lasts 60 minutes, and once it hits zero, you’ll have 15 minutes to get yourself to Iskaara as the pre-event 15-minute timer will begin in anticipation of the start of the next Community Feast. 

Unlike other events in WoW Dragonflight, the Community Feast’s timer is entirely accurate in relation to the actual duration of the event. While Time Rifts and the Dragonbane Keep can be rushed down by players as fast as possible, making them easy to miss if you’re not ready or already prepped for the start, the Community Feast actually runs alongside its timer reliably. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: Soridormi Time Rift event timer, explained
WoW Dragonflight Time Rift event in Tyrhold in progress
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: Soridormi Time Rift event timer, explained
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 1, 2024
Read Article How to exchange Awakened Crests in WoW Dragonflight season 4
Valdrakken during Dragonflight season four
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to exchange Awakened Crests in WoW Dragonflight season 4
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 1, 2024
Read Article Here are today’s WoW SoD patch notes: WoW SoD April 30 update
WoW Classic screenshot of Desolace's Veiled Sea
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are today’s WoW SoD patch notes: WoW SoD April 30 update
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: Soridormi Time Rift event timer, explained
WoW Dragonflight Time Rift event in Tyrhold in progress
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: Soridormi Time Rift event timer, explained
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 1, 2024
Read Article How to exchange Awakened Crests in WoW Dragonflight season 4
Valdrakken during Dragonflight season four
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to exchange Awakened Crests in WoW Dragonflight season 4
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 1, 2024
Read Article Here are today’s WoW SoD patch notes: WoW SoD April 30 update
WoW Classic screenshot of Desolace's Veiled Sea
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are today’s WoW SoD patch notes: WoW SoD April 30 update
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 30, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.