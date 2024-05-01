WoW Dragonflight: Iskaara Tuskarr Community Feast timer, explained

The Community Feast is easily the most effective way to grind reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr in WoW Dragonflight.

Each time you complete a task within the feast, you gain reputation with the faction. Plus, once per week, you can get a bag of rewards that includes a substantial reputation boost with the Tuskarr.

Shortly after the launch of Dragonflight, Blizzard updated the Community Feast timer from three and a half hours to just 90 minutes, making it even easier to grind the feast for rewards and reputation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Community Feast’s cooldown timer in WoW Dragonflight.

All stages of WoW’s Community Feast timer, explained

Iskaara is home to one of the most electric open-world events in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Community Feast event in Iskaara runs on a 90-minute cycle, with the event being broken down into three stages on its timer, each of which is detailed below.

“The Tuskarr will begin their feast soon!” This is the initial stage of the Community Feast timer, and it runs for 15 minutes . When this stage of the timer hits zero, the feast will begin.

“The Tuskarr are cooking their feast right now, and they can use your help!” This stage of the timer implies that the event is active, and if you want credit for completing it, you need to get to Iskaara ASAP. The Community Feast lasts for exactly 15 minutes every time it’s active .

“The cooking is over…but the soup is ready to eat!” This stage of the timer lasts 60 minutes , and once it hits zero, you’ll have 15 minutes to get yourself to Iskaara as the pre-event 15-minute timer will begin in anticipation of the start of the next Community Feast.



Unlike other events in WoW Dragonflight, the Community Feast’s timer is entirely accurate in relation to the actual duration of the event. While Time Rifts and the Dragonbane Keep can be rushed down by players as fast as possible, making them easy to miss if you’re not ready or already prepped for the start, the Community Feast actually runs alongside its timer reliably.

