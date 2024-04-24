WoW Dragonflight: Dragonbane Keep timer, explained

The Siege on Dragonbane Keep is one of the most intriguing and iconic open-world events added to World of Warcraft during the Dragonflight expansion.

Recommended Videos

The siege tasks you with taking back Dragonbane Keep from the Djaradin and returning it into the hands of the Obsidian Outcasts. It’s unlocked as a reward for achieving the fifth level of renown with the Valdrakken Accord and can be completed as many times as you like.

Occasionally, a weekly quest will be active to complete the Siege on Dragonbane Keep, but the timer that shows whether the event is active or not can be a little tough to read. Furthermore, the timer can sometimes even be misleading as it won’t always show the exact time at which the next siege begins.

Here’s how to properly read and interpret the Dragonbane Keep timer in WoW Dragonflight.

WoW Dragonflight: Siege on Dragonbane Keep rotating timer, explained

Players will always gather in the Waking Shores ahead of the siege. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Siege on Dragonbane Keep is on a two-hour timer.

Dragonbane Keep’s two-hour timer is separated into two halves, with one half serving as a period where the event is unable to be completed, and the other half marking the time when it’s active. But this timer can be relatively deceiving as once the event begins, it’s usually over in just a few minutes.

The Siege on Dragonbane Keep timer can be divided by the two messages that appear on the Waking Shores map:

“The Obsidian Outcasts are gathering. The siege will begin soon.” This stage of the timer means that the Siege on Dragonbane Keep will begin whenever the countdown reaches zero, and you should head to the staging area to start the event.

“The siege is active, and the Outcasts could use your help.” This stage means that the siege has started, and if you don’t get there soon, you’ll have to wait until the next siege for the event. Chances are, if you don’t get there within 10 minutes, you’ll miss out.



Usually, you can head to the staging area where the Siege on Dragonbane Keep begins in the Waking Shores at coordinates [30, 78] and check if players are gathering in the area ahead of the event. If you arrive there and see plenty of players getting ready to lay siege to Dragonbane Keep, you should stick around as it’s likely that the event will begin soon.

If you see that the Dragonbane Keep event is in the “gathering” stage, you’ll want to head there ASAP as when that countdown hits zero, the event will begin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more