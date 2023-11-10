WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete Dreaming in the Dream world quest

There’s a lot of killing to be done in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. With so much violence, sometimes it’s nice to unwind with a low-key, low-stakes quest, like making a potion to help an NPC sleep. That’s exactly what the Dreaming the Dream world quest is all about.

As much as I’d like to tell you that Dreaming in the Dream is a new type of world quest in the Emerald Dream, that’s not the case. We’ve seen these types of quests many times in WoW, and while they are a nice change of pace from the usual kill quests and fetch quests, I was hoping for something new.

Nevertheless, this world quest is easy, its rewards are nice, and it doesn’t take too long, so there’s no reason why it should sit on our map begging to be completed.

Where is the Dreaming in the Dream quest in WoW: Dragonflight?

The Eye of Ysera. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Patch 10.2, which went live on Nov. 7, hasn’t even been out for a week yet, it’s difficult to tell how long this world quest lasts. My estimate is that it’s available every three days, but don’t quote me on that. What is important is that you don’t have to go and check. Simply open your map while adventuring in the Emerald Dream and see if there’s a quest marker on Eye of Ysera, the small island in the northern part of Emerald Dream.

When you get to the Eye of Ysera, the world quest is just next to the circular structure. Look for a circular pool (a footbath) in the middle of some trees and roots, and there will be a few stands around it. One of these stands will be a potion-making laboratory with a smoking cauldron in the middle. Go there and talk to the Dryad NPC, Shafina. Click on the only dialogue option that appears.

As far as the requirements go, all you need is a level 70 character, access to the Emerald Dream, and to have completed the Home of the Dream quest, which will, in turn, unlock world quests. If you can’t see the quest on the map, there’s a good chance it just isn’t available yet, so check back after a day or two.

How to complete Dreaming in the Dream quest in WoW: Dragonflight?

Dreaming the Dream quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports via BueWoW YouTube

As I said before, we’ve seen these types of quests in WoW since Cataclysm. There are a bunch of interactable items around an NPC, who will tell you which ones you should click on. Do it fast enough, and you’ll finish the quest. Lag behind, and you’ll have to start from the beginning. But don’t let that scare you; these quests are easy, take less than a minute to complete, and the rewards are okay, too. The Dreaming in the Dream world quest is no different.

As soon as you start the quest, Shafina will brag that she only uses the best ingredients for her brews. She will call out the item she needs, and it’s your job to walk over to the item and click on it. Thankfully, all the items you need are scattered on two tables very close to each other.

Here’s what Shafina will call out and what you have to click on:

“The base of any drink – water! Infused with select herbs from my garden.” – Herb-infused water on the right table.

on the right table. “A sprinkling of magic, collected from faeries!” – Faerie Dust on the right table.

on the right table. “The roots of our tree produce a restorative and mellow white sap.” – Milk of Amidrassil’s Roots on the left table.

on the left table. “Honey for sweetness, berries for acidity, both for antioxidants.” – Honey Mulled Berries on the left table.

Simply select the correct ingredient six times in a row, and you’ll finish the quest successfully. If you mess up, simply talk to Shafina to try again.

What are the rewards for completing the Dreaming in the Dream quest in WoW: Dragonflight

Since the quest can be completed in less than a minute, don’t expect a lot for your troubles. Still, it’s not all bad. Here’s what you get for completing the quest on average:

Nine Flightstones.

One Plump Dreamseed.

50 (or more) Reputation with Dream Wardens.

Dragon Isles Supplies (amount varies).

And there you have it! Hopefully these NPCs will have a good night’s sleep because of your valiant efforts. If you want to repeat this quest, log back in three days and just do it again. I know I will. Have fun adventuring in Azeroth!