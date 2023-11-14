WoW Dragonflight: How to find and kill Aurostor the Hibernating world boss

Deep in the heart of the Emerald Dream on the Dragon Isles world boss Aurostor the Hibernating has woken up and you can easily go out to defeat him and get pretty loot.

You can defeat world bosses in WoW once per week and you’ll get gold or gear upgrades that will set you up for success in your future Mythic+ dungeons and raiding. Aurostor the Hibernating is located in the Emerald Dream and to defeat him, you need a full-blown raid party. The encounter will take a couple of minutes and you have to properly do the mechanics to put an end to this menace.

So, here’s how you can find and defeat Aurostor the Hibernating world boss in Dragonflight.

How to find Aurostor the Hibernating world boss in WoW Dragonflight

Aurostor the Hibernating world boss is located in the Emerald Dream zone and he’ll appear on your map as an elite world quest colored in purple. All you need to do is fly to the location and put together a raid using the Group Finder tool.

If the boss isn’t spawning, it’s highly likely another group on your layer has defeated him. So, you then need to find a group that’s promoting itself via the Group Finder tool, apply, and blast the boss down once you get accepted.

How to defeat Aurostor the Hibernating world boss in WoW Dragonflight

This boss has a wide number of lethal mechanics you should be mindful of and you should definitely avoid. Here’s a rundown of all his abilities and how to deal with them:

Groggy Bash : Aurostor knocks aside his current target, inflicting 163838 Physical damage and sending them soaring through the air. (don’t stand near the boss)

: Aurostor knocks aside his current target, inflicting 163838 Physical damage and sending them soaring through the air. (don’t stand near the boss) Pulverizing Outburst: Aurostor charges to a player’s location and pummels anyone within 15 yds inflicting 163838 Nature damage, and sends Ruptured Earth towards players. (move away from the group if you’re affected by this, or move away from the player who will be charged)

Aurostor charges to a player’s location and pummels anyone within 15 yds inflicting 163838 Nature damage, and sends Ruptured Earth towards players. (move away from the group if you’re affected by this, or move away from the player who will be charged) Cranky Tantrum: Aurostor begins to throw a tantrum, sundering the ground and sending lines of fractured earth towards his target’s location inflicting 112638 Physical damage to all players hit within five yds of the impact. (dodge this ability)

Aurostor begins to throw a tantrum, sundering the ground and sending lines of fractured earth towards his target’s location inflicting 112638 Physical damage to all players hit within five yds of the impact. (dodge this ability) Slumberous Roar: Aurostor roars, inflicting 71679 nature damage to all enemies. Additionally, players receive three stacks of Slumberous Roar and are slowed by 25 percent per stack for 14 sec. Jumping removes a stack of Slumberous Roar. (jump to remove the debuff)

Aurostor roars, inflicting 71679 nature damage to all enemies. Additionally, players receive three stacks of Slumberous Roar and are slowed by 25 percent per stack for 14 sec. Jumping removes a stack of Slumberous Roar. (jump to remove the debuff) Ruptured Earth: Shards of earth are sent flying from the area, inflicting 51199 Nature damage to players within a four yd radius. (dodge this ability)

Shards of earth are sent flying from the area, inflicting 51199 Nature damage to players within a four yd radius. (dodge this ability) Vulnerable Slumber- Target is put to sleep. Damage taken increased by 100 percent. Taking damage removes this effect.

Rewards for defeating Aurostor the Hibernating world boss in WoW Dragonflight

This boss drops a Druid customization. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This boss can drop 454 or 460 item-level gear that can later be upgraded. The loot isn’t guaranteed and you could spend a couple of weeks farming Aurostor before seeing a piece of gear dropping.

Here’s the loot table:

Slumbering Ursine Talisman

Aurostor’s Sleeping Knickers

Restful Dozer’s Shoes

Grasps of Awakened Fury

Rousing Earth Striders

Crown of Freya’s Chosen

Mossen Rage Waistguard

Flame-Etched Breastplate

Forgotten Jalgar’s Girdle

Besides all that, Aurostor can drop Mark of the Hibernating Bear Druid customization.