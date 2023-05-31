WoW devs nerf tough Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeon, but not how players wanted

If you’re struggling to time Neltharus on Mythic+ difficulty, you’re not alone. Luckily for you, World of Warcraft Dragonflight devs are nerfing the dungeon, but just not the way the players want it.

As you were busy unwrapping your Great Vault presents from Blizzard on the weekly reset on May 30, WoW devs shipped yet another round of hotfixes. This time around, the stars of the show were the Neltharus and Vortex Pinnacle Mythic+ dungeons. The nerfs, heavily focused on tuning down the damage, were more than welcome in the community, but not exactly what players asked for.

In a post from WoW’s subreddit on May 30, the player base was asking for an increase to Neltharus’ timer, especially with the Tyrannical affix.

“This dungeon’s timer on Tyrannical is not even remotely close to a fair challenge compared to the other Season 2 dungeons. Even with no wipes and a full group of superheroes all pulling 130k+ average dps and the tank pulling entire rooms on repeat, the timer is still way too close on anything 20+,” one player explained.

Related: Popular WoW dev leaves Blizzard to join new studio with ex-LoL MMO lead

With this Neltharus nerf, we’re seeing the repeat of balancing mistakes, just like in season one. While the players were asking for an increase to the Azure Vault timer, Blizzard only nerfed the damage across the dungeon, ignoring the player feedback. And only at the season’s end did it increase the dungeon’s timer.

Ideally, the next Neltharus hotfix will increase the timer, at least slightly, and make breaking through the endless forces of Djaradin an easier task than it is now.

About the author