Popular WoW dev leaves Blizzard to join new studio with ex-LoL MMO lead

Riot Games MMO executive producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street parted ways with the company in April to start his own video game studio focused on developing an MMO game. Months after this shocking news, World of Warcraft designer Brian Holinka said he’ll be joining forces with him.

After spending almost 11 years with the renowned company behind Overwatch, WoW, and Diablo, Holinka is leaving Blizzard Entertainment. In his announcement on May 30, Holinka said he’ll be taking some time off over the summer before beginning a “new adventure” with his old friend and mentor, Ghostcrawler.

After nearly 11 years, Friday will be my last day on World of Warcraft and at Blizzard. I'm excited to spend time off with my family this summer, after which, I'll begin a new adventure with my old friend and mentor, Greg Street. — Brian Holinka (@holinka) May 30, 2023

Although Holinka is beyond excited to join Ghostcrawler on his new MMO project, the game designer admitted he will miss the combat team and his biggest regret will be “not being there to see them grow, develop and thrive as designers.”

Holinka first joined Blizzard in August 2012 and during his time at the company predominantly worked on combat-related systems, including class design and PvP. Now that his time with Blizzard has come to a close and he plans on starting a new journey with Ghostcrawler, it’s possible he’ll work on a similar role in the upcoming MMO.

More details about Ghostcrawler’s new company will almost certainly be revealed soon.

About the author