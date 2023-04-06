Ex-LoL MMO lead is making his own gaming studio after Riot split

Former Riot Games MMO executive producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street has shared more information on his decision to part ways with the company last month.

The dev revealed he’s moved to the other side of the United States to get closer to his family and has launched his own video game studio with an MMO in mind.

“Our goal is to move fast and go big. Fortunately, I have found a great strategic partner aligned with this vision, and we are moving forward,” Ghostcrawler said on Twitter last night. “And yes it will be an MMO or something very MMO-like!”

The high-profile dev was considered the face of Riot’s upcoming MMO, which has been in development for years. Ghostcrawler worked as a system designer for World of Warcraft for five years before joining the League of Legends team where he worked on Arcane, Realms of Runeterra, and K/DA.

His departure worried players eagerly waiting to test out the upcoming MMO game, wondering whether it was a sign of internal turmoil in the game’s development.

News!



I am starting a new journey in more ways than one.



As I have shared with you all before, last year was a pretty brutal one for me personally. After 15 years in California, I am moving back to Texas to be closer to my surviving family. This may sound like I am retiring… — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) April 6, 2023

It’s unclear whether Ghostcrawler’s departure will affect Riot’s upcoming MMO development schedule and planned release time window. At the time of writing, it’s scheduled to be introduced from late 2024 to 2025.

Ghostcrawler said he wasn’t ready yet to share any further details about the company but was hiring “leaders with serious industry experience.”

More information on the matter will likely be shared over the following months.