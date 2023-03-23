WoW developer teases more battlegrounds for Dragonflight

The last time World of Warcraft players saw a new battleground in the game was back at the end of Legion, when Seething Shore joined the battleground pool. Since then, it’s been five years and we have been playing with the same old toys. That, however, might change later in Dragonflight.

In a post on the official WoW forum from March discussing how the game didn’t get a new battleground since the end of Legion while the game treats PvE players each expansion with new dungeons and raids, one of the WoW devs replied, teasing more battlegrounds in Dragonflight.

“We agree with the sentiments expressed here and we’re working on it. Unfortunately, nothing to share or announce today. We love battlegrounds too,” said the WoW dev.

While, we didn’t learn anything concrete from this response, we do know that the design team has noticed the chronic lack of fresh PvP content and they are looking to change that, hopefully, in the near future.

For all those that don’t understand what’s all the fuss about and why PvPers can’t still use the same old battlegrounds to enjoy 10vs10 PvP, one avid PvPer summarized it: “I couldn’t agree with this more. Imagine doing M+ with the same dungeons for YEARS at a time. That’s how it feels for those of us that love battleground PvP.”