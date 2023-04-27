WoW dev teases 2 surprise features coming in Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Dragonflight Patch 10.1 is full of content, with World of Warcraft getting a new zone—Zaralek Cavern, more campaign quests, and additional fun activities in the open world. But Blizzard Entertainment has been keeping two important features a secret and we’ll only see them sometime in May.

During an interview with content creators on April 26, WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas teased players can expect two profession-related surprises in May. Unfortunately, he didn’t share any additional details and we can’t tell for sure what these surprises will entail.

The only tiny detail we know about these surprises is that they weren’t featured on the PTR on purpose.

Although we can’t say for sure what these two surprises are, it’s highly likely they are related to the profession catch-up system.

Dragonflight doesn’t have a catch-up system for professions, and all gatherers and crafters who started playing the expansion later simply can’t catch up with players who have been grinding since day one.

In an interview from March 20, Hazzikostas said the devs are continuing their discussion about the catch-up systems for professions while trying to ensure hard-working players are still rewarded for their time and effort spent.

Again, this is just a speculation and we can only confidently say that Patch 10.1 will have two profession-related surprises for WoW players. Patch 10.1 is coming out on May 2 and, hopefully, players won’t have to wait a long time before they see what Blizzard has in store for them.