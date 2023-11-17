WoW datamine suggests Blizzard is drastically changing how raiding works

For years, the golden rule of raiding has always been to bring classes that offer raid-wide buffs like Shamans and Mages for Bloodlust and Priests for Power Infusion. But this could be shaken to its core in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5.

On Nov. 16, Blizzard revealed the upcoming patch, and while it will include minor changes and tweaks to old world content, Wowhead datamined files suggesting special new items are coming to the game.

Seeds of Renewal will come with two trinkets and one neck that will equip any class with a Bloodlust effect, a resurrection, and bonus damage.

New trinkets have been datamined in Patch 10.2.5 which give the raid buff effects, Chaos Brand and Bloodlust.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/IWzb3K8myp pic.twitter.com/oxGpmDi9WE — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) November 17, 2023

Chaos Brand, the first item, will increase the magic damage your target takes by five percent. While this doesn’t seem like a big deal, a five percent damage increase would be incredibly helpful to all casters, including Mages, Druids, Priests, and Warlocks.

Blood of Mannoroth will, on the other hand, come with the Bloodlust effect. This item will allow more classes like Demon Hunters and Death Knights to find a spot in raids, and they’ll no longer need to buy Feral Hide Drums to stay competitive.

Lastly, Ankh of Reincarnation (the neck) will resurrect you upon receiving lethal damage. This means you could easily cheese mechanics in both raid and Mythic+ settings, and still come out on top.

This could be just the beginning and Blizzard could introduce a ton of other similar buffs via trinkets and other items. But none of this has been confirmed so far, so it could all just be a placeholder for something else. I believe this could spice up how raid compositions look because more classes would have access to different tools.

Another explanation is this is meant for NPC followers for the upcoming feature, Follower Dungeons. This means you can bring NPCs to dungeons to give you a helping hand. I’m hoping this won’t be the case, and that Blizzard has great plans for raiding in Patch 10.2.5.