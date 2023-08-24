WoW Classic player ‘beats the game’ mere hours ahead of Hardcore server launch

The concept of Hardcore WoW Classic has been around for years, but only now is it becoming official. Later today, Blizzard will launch official Classic Hardcore servers. But one player has already completed the ultimate Hardcore challenge on Classic-era realms prior to the launch.

Through the use of the Soul of Iron buff, which tracks characters’ deathless WoW Classic runs+, one player successfully managed to reach level 60 and complete all of the game’s max-level raids without dying. The player, a dwarf Priest named “Dwarfmane,” posted their accomplishments on the WoW Classic subreddit yesterday.

In their post, Dwarfmane is very clearly level 60 and is also in possession of the four individual “Survivor” buffs that your character gains whenever they defeat one of WoW Classic’s final raid bosses without dying. With four raid buffs active, they definitively cleared Molten Core, Blackwing Lair, Ahn’Qiraj, and Naxxramas without ever losing their character. No matter how you slice it, Dwarfmane reached the ultimate pinnacle of WoW Classic gameplay. One player in the comment section went as far as asking what they were going to do next now that they’ve “quite literally beaten the game.”

The Soul of Iron buff was previously only available on Season of Mastery servers, but those were made unavailable to play on back in February and permanently shut down on July 28. Following those servers’ shutdown, the buff became available on Classic-era servers, which is how Dwarfmane pulled off this accomplishment.

If you want to do something similar in your WoW Classic Hardcore run, you’ll have the chance to do so as the Soul of Iron buff will be available for you to pick up in Ironforge or the Undercity. Granted, you won’t necessarily need to show off your undying status on Hardcore servers as everyone has only one life to play with, but the buff is still a respectable symbol of power.

WoW Classic Hardcore launches later today, Aug. 24, at 5pm CT.

