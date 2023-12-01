WoW Classic: How long does the Season of Discovery last?

World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery is finally here. After its Nov. 30 release, SoD introduced both returning and new players to the game.

With players flooding into the live servers, picking your new home in the Season of Discovery realm server list can be difficult due to high populations. SoD isn’t a sprint, however, the season is expected to stick around for a while.

When will the WoW Classic Season of Discovery end?

Unless you’re very late to the train, there should be enough time for you to enjoy all the content in Season of Discovery | Screenshot via Dot Esports

WoW Classic Season of Discovery doesn’t have an announced end date yet, but it’s expected to last for at least a year. To make assumptions, I took a look at Season of Mastery’s content rollout. Compared to SoM, SoD will have more content to work with, potentially expanding its life cycle to one and a half or two years.

Based on our estimations, SoD is likely to end in Q2 2025 or Q4 2025.

The exact duration will ultimately depend on how long Blizzard will run each content cycle. We know that level 25 will at least take a few months. One of the most significant differences between WoW Classic and Season of Discovery is duration. While WoW Classic is always up and running, SoD-like WoW content is only available for a limited time.

While players taking great care of their full-time characters may be hesitant to step into a temporary realm, the fresh gameplay experience convinced the masses to return to the legendary MMO once more. Even the economic side of the game changes with SoD-like content since gold resources will be limited, and it’ll be challenging for players to become WoW riches again.