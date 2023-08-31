WoW Classic Hardcore players settle loot dispute with literal duel to the death

World of Warcraft players have disputes over loot all the time.

Whether you’re arguing with your guildmates over who should get a shiny new upgrade or trying to make your case to members of your pick-up group that you should walk away with a best-in-slot item, there are always going to be loot arguments in WoW. And in a post to the WoW Classic subreddit earlier today, one WoW player shared a story of how they recently encountered two players who had a dispute over an item in a dungeon and settled it with a duel to the death—literally.

In the post, made by a Reddit user by the name of Myth_Of_Er_, two players argued over who should get the Belt of Arugal, a waist-slot item that drops off of the final boss of Shadowfang Keep, Archmage Arugal. The Belt of Arugal is a cloth item, and the two players who argued over it were a Mage and a Hunter. One would think the Mage has a stronger case for the item considering Mages wear cloth as their primary armor type and Hunters wear leather, but I digress.

The two WoW Classic players settled their problem with each other by way of the new “Duel to the Death” feature that’s been implemented on Hardcore servers. This feature allows you to agree to a duel where the stakes are incredibly high. Losing the duel results in your character’s death, and since death is permanent on Hardcore servers, a loss in the duel will result in you being shown the door (a.k.a. the character creation screen).

In this duel—which was spectated in person by about three dozen other players outside Orgrimmar—the Hunter won out over the Mage, taking the Belt of Arugal for themselves.

According to the original post, it was the Mage who initiated the duel, despite the fact that they were the one to lose the item in a loot roll after Arugal was defeated. The Mage player went 0-for-2 and was left empty-handed: without a belt and without a character.

