Deathwing flying over a zone and destroying everything in his sight.
WoW Cataclysm Classic: Exact start time and date

Deathwing will leave Azeroth in ruins. Are you ready?
Published: May 6, 2024 08:50 am

15 years after the original World of Warcraft Cataclysm released, you’ll get a second chance to play the iconic Deathwing expansion and see how Azeroth changed. Cataclysm Classic is coming out soon, and below you’ll find the countdown showing when the expansion starts.

Cataclysm Classic is the second release of this expansion, and it will undergo a couple of changes. On top of regular Heroic dungeons, you’ll have access to Titan Rune dungeons, account-wide transmogs, and a ton of guild perks available from the start. This expansion will feel the same yet different from the original release. Here’s the exact start time and date of Cataclysm Classic

WoW Cataclysm Classic release date and time

WoW Classic’s Cataclysm releases on May 20 at 5pm CT / 6pm ET / 3pm PT and on May 21 at 12am CEST. As usual, this expansion has a worldwide release and all players will get access to it at the same time.

Below, you’ll find the countdown showing how many days, hours, and minutes you have to wait until the release:

DaysHoursMinutesSeconds
1
3
:
0
6
:
4
4
:
2
1

Once it’s live, there’s a high chance the servers will be buggy or even offline. So, keep your eyes peeled on the official WoW X (formerly Twitter) page

What to expect from WoW Cataclysm Classic

Cataclysm Classic is taking over Wrath of the Lich Kings spot, and that means the previous expansion will become unavailable. The level cap is going up from 80 to 85, the old zones will assume a new form, and all new content, like dungeons, will be added.

But that’s not all. Blizzard Entertainment has three more big patches planned for this expansion—Rise of the Zandalari, Rage of the Firelands, and Hour of Twilight. Each new patch will introduce more fresh features as well as one more raid. Unlike the original Cataclysm, the patch cadence will be faster, allowing players to burn through content and then turn to other WoW games.

