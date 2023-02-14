World of Warcraft adds limited-time Ultimate Cuddly Pack to celebrate Valentine’s day

Blizzard today unveiled a Valentine’s Day celebration for World of Warcraft in the form of a massive cosmetic bundle along with other discounts.

The Ultimate Cuddly Pack is now available in the game’s online shop for retail WoW players, and it includes all 21 Blizzard Shop pets at a vastly discounted price of $68.99, which is 67 percent off of the listed retail price of $210.

If you already have a handful of the shop’s pets, don’t worry. The Battle.net shop says that the price of the Ultimate Cuddly Pack will “automatically adjust” based on the pets that you already own. So if you have purchased a few pets, that $68.99 price will be lower to account for what you already have.

The massive package includes an assortment of four-legged friends, flying followers, and even a miniature version of Ragnaros. Each pet is also available in the shop for its traditional retail price of $10. In effect, the discount is the equivalent of buying seven pets and getting 14 for free. The bundle will be available for the next two weeks until Feb. 27.

Get 20% off Dragonflight through February 27th.



Nominated by DICE for Best RPG of the Year, the adventure in 2023 is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/2GaHAgmFRg — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 14, 2023

During that time, the Blizzard online shop will also have discounts on the game’s latest expansion, Dragonflight. All three versions of Dragonflight—Base, Heroic, and Epic—are 20 percent off, $39.99, $55.99, and $71.99. Meanwhile, the Heroic and Epic Upgrades for Wrath of the Lich King Classic are discounted at 25 percent off. Those packages both include a level 70 character boost and cost $37.49 and $59.99, respectively.