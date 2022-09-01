All content in the WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King Northrend Heroic and Epic upgrades

World of Warcraft: ClassicWrath of the Lich King launches in less than a month, and with players quickly preparing for Northrend, Blizzard has a couple of upgrades for those looking to make things a little bit easier.

With the expansion’s pre-patch upon us, Blizzard yesterday unveiled a pair of upgrades players can purchase. These include a slew of cosmetics, as well as some fairly valuable commodities in the form of character boosts and game time.

Get the Northrend Epic Upgrade:



❄️ 30-Days Free Game Time

❄️ Character Boost

❄️ World of Warcraft Mount

❄️ #WrathClassic Mount

❄️ Toy & Pet



Details: https://t.co/zg07DnFXLW pic.twitter.com/rOa5lHe9IK — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 30, 2022

The two packages are called the Northrend Heroic Upgrade and Northrend Epic Upgrade, and they cost $49.99 and $79.99 respectively.

What comes with the Northrend Heroic and Epic Upgrades?

As one might expect from a Blizzard-made upgrade package, the two options are scaling. Everything that comes in the Heroic package also comes in the Epic one. There are just a few extra goodies that come with the Epic Upgrade.

First and foremost, the Northrend upgrades are highlighted by a level 70 character boost. These boosts are immensely valuable in WoW Classic because players can only have one per account. These boosts cannot be used on the fresh servers that were introduced when the pre-patch began yesterday. They also cannot be used on the game’s new hero class, Death Knight, which was also introduced in the pre-patch.

Level 70 is the current maximum level in WoW Classic Burning Crusade. By using a boost on a character prior to the Wrath launch, gamers can easily join their friends or start the new expansion with a fresh toon for a change of pace without feeling left behind. Boosted characters will receive expert riding skill as well as “appropriate gear,” a mount, and a little bit of gold.

Meanwhile, players who buy either of these upgrades will get a penguin pet named Pebble, and a toy named Fishspeaker’s Lucky Lure, which summons a tuskarr fishing companion.

Those who dish out the extra $30 for the more expensive of the two upgrades will also receive a Kalu’ak Whalebone Glider flying mount in Classic, a Tuskarr Shoreglider flying mount in retail, and 30 Days of Game Time.