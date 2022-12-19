World First Primal Council raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The North American guild Vesper surprised the World of Warcraft raiding community when it nabbed a pair of World First Mythic raid kills to kick off the Race to World First Vault of the Incarnates.

While the guild didn’t have much of a chance to compete for a World First complete clear of the instance, they were able to focus early efforts in the race to downing the first couple of bosses with minimal effort.

Taking out the Primal Council in just four attempts, the guild came in with minimal gear and stacked five healers, instead of sticking to a more traditional four-healer composition. The guild was quickly passed by Team Liquid once the group finally stepped into Vault of the Incarnates on Mythic, but with an average item level of 389, they showed how much flexibility guilds have in approaching the first encounters of the raid.

Not only was the group vastly under-geared for the occasion—a character with Heroic raid gear would be about 10 ilvl higher—they also have a wide assortment of DPS that didn’t necessarily fit the game’s developing RWF meta.

Vesper World First Primal Council Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Restoration Druid

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

Restoration Shaman

DPS

Frost Death Knight

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Devastation Evoker

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Retribution Paladin

Outlaw Rogue

Elemental Shaman

Enhancement Shaman

Demonology Warlock

Demonology Warlock

Arms Warrior

The top two guilds in the world, Echo and Team Liquid, approached the encounter with gearing for later RWF bosses in mind, and each downed the Primal Council on their first try. While they both came in with two Warrior tanks as well, they stuck to just four healers and had less variety among DPS.

Liquid Eranog Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Mistweaver Monk

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

DPS

Frost Death Knight

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Balance Druid

Marksmanship Hunter

Arcane Mage

Arcane Mage

Outlaw Rogue

Outlaw Rogue

Outlaw Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Demonology Warlock

Demonology Warlock

Fury Warrior

Echo Eranog Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

DPS