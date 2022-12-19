World First Primal Council raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The North American guild Vesper surprised the World of Warcraft raiding community when it nabbed a pair of World First Mythic raid kills to kick off the Race to World First Vault of the Incarnates.
While the guild didn’t have much of a chance to compete for a World First complete clear of the instance, they were able to focus early efforts in the race to downing the first couple of bosses with minimal effort.
Related: WoW Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First live tracker: Echo and Liquid trade blows at the top
Taking out the Primal Council in just four attempts, the guild came in with minimal gear and stacked five healers, instead of sticking to a more traditional four-healer composition. The guild was quickly passed by Team Liquid once the group finally stepped into Vault of the Incarnates on Mythic, but with an average item level of 389, they showed how much flexibility guilds have in approaching the first encounters of the raid.
Not only was the group vastly under-geared for the occasion—a character with Heroic raid gear would be about 10 ilvl higher—they also have a wide assortment of DPS that didn’t necessarily fit the game’s developing RWF meta.
Vesper World First Primal Council Composition
Tanks
- Protection Warrior
- Protection Warrior
Healers
- Restoration Druid
- Holy Paladin
- Discipline Priest
- Holy Priest
- Restoration Shaman
DPS
- Frost Death Knight
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Balance Druid
- Devastation Evoker
- Arcane Mage
- Windwalker Monk
- Retribution Paladin
- Outlaw Rogue
- Elemental Shaman
- Enhancement Shaman
- Demonology Warlock
- Demonology Warlock
- Arms Warrior
The top two guilds in the world, Echo and Team Liquid, approached the encounter with gearing for later RWF bosses in mind, and each downed the Primal Council on their first try. While they both came in with two Warrior tanks as well, they stuck to just four healers and had less variety among DPS.
Liquid Eranog Composition
Tanks
- Protection Warrior
- Protection Warrior
Healers
- Mistweaver Monk
- Holy Paladin
- Discipline Priest
- Holy Priest
DPS
- Frost Death Knight
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Balance Druid
- Balance Druid
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Outlaw Rogue
- Outlaw Rogue
- Outlaw Rogue
- Enhancement Shaman
- Demonology Warlock
- Demonology Warlock
- Fury Warrior
Echo Eranog Composition
Tanks
- Protection Warrior
- Protection Warrior
Healers
- Preservation Evoker
- Preservation Evoker
- Holy Paladin
- Discipline Priest
DPS
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Balance Druid
- Balance Druid
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Windwalker Monk
- Outlaw Rogue
- Enhancement Shaman
- Demonology Warlock
- Demonology Warlock
- Fury Warrior