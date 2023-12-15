Winter Veil quests in WoW SoD are too high-level—it feels like they were made by the Grinch

On Dec. 15, the Feast of Winter Veil officially started in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Like every year, players can complete Christmas-themed quests, but perplexingly, they haven’t been scaled down to level 25 for Season of Discovery phase one.

If you pick up the Metzen the Reindeer and Stolen Winter Veil Treats quests, either from Orgrimmar or Ironforge, you’ll come to regret it soon enough. While the money is good for level 25s wandering Azeroth, the quests are so difficult it’s debatable whether they’re even worth doing.

Metzen the Reindeer sends you to Tanaris or Searing Gorge, zones meant for much higher-level characters. I never set foot in Tanaris before level 40, or Searing Gorge before level 50. Another quest, Stolen Winter Veil Treats, sends you straight to Alterac Mountains—into Growless Cave, where you’ll be surrounded by level 35 (or higher) yetis that are more than ready to maul you.

Yup, that’s me, trying to get to the cave for the third time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other quests, like Greatfather Winter is Here! and Treats for Greatfather Winter, are completely doable, as they only take place in Orgrimmar or Ironforge, depending on your faction. The only quest that sends you to another capital city is The Reason for the Season. That one isn’t a big deal, though, as you can simply take the tram or fly there.

But the high-level quests, Metzen the Reindeer and Stolen Winter Veil Treats, are so difficult to complete at level 25 that they aren’t worth your time. I finished Metzen the Reindeer in Tanaris by dying repeatedly, but it really wasn’t worth the rewards.

Ideally, Blizzard Entertainment should either scale down the enemies surrounding those quests, or simply move them to a different, more accessible zone. I honestly don’t mind doing these quests in a raid or a big group, but in this state, it feels like they were made by the Grinch, trying to ruin the wonderful Christmas spirit that just hit Azeroth. Blizzard has been hard at work since Season of Discovery launched on Nov. 30, continuously polishing the Battle for Ashenvale, class balance, and the Blackfathom Deeps raid. So, I’d say we could expect an update to the Winter Veil quests next week.