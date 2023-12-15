Blizzard finally owns up to its mistakes in WoW Season of Discovery and addresses layering

It’s no secret that World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery players have been facing problems with layering, namely in Ashenvale during its big PvP event. Finally, Blizzard Entertainment has addressed these issues by shipping hotfixes to fix them.

In a Blue Post on Dec. 14, senior game producer at Blizzard, Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield, boiled down players’ issues with the Season of Discovery PvP event in Ashenvale:

“1. Being removed from your current layer mid-battle.

2. Progress Counter Resetting back to 0 or low numbers during the lead-up phase.

3. Battles becoming stalled and the objective tracker stops responding,” reads the Blue Post.

All these issues are tied to layering in Season of Discovery, and starting Dec. 14, you can see the latest hotfixes in action:

“With a hotfix tomorrow we will no longer be dynamically retiring layers. This means that late at night or early in the morning there will be more layers than are needed and the world may feel more empty. With a hotfix tonight we are increasing the number of kills that are needed for each layer that exists to move the overall realm percentage up,” writes Aggrend.

You can ride a mount in Ashenvale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These changes essentially slow down the entire PvP event, but you shouldn’t be experiencing intensive layering anymore, making the entire Battle for Ashenvale more cohesive and streamlined. So, it could take hours now before you can officially kickstart the event. Normally, it took an hour or an hour and a half to get it going after the percentage went back to zero. I still haven’t tested the event with these changes, but it’ll be interesting to see how long it takes to start.

Aggrend concluded the Blue Post by admitting that this is not the most elegant solution, but it is a fix, at least for now. Besides this, the developer might ship additional changes down the line. Hopefully, there will be no need for more changes, and Battle for Ashenvale will be smooth sailing from now on.