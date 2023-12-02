WoW SoD: How to change layers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are many layers to the WoW cake.

World of Warcraft population sizes can create various problems for players when servers are packed to the brim. When a realm is too crowded, WoW handles the load by dividing players into layers, a feature that didn’t have a great start to Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic has been a strike of nostalgia for some, while it also offered a chance to experience the past for many others. First-timers quickly realized resources were still as important as ever, some requiring players to farm certain spots on the map. If it wasn’t for realms, farming in a popular location would be nigh impossible since it would always be occupied.

If you’ve started playing SoD upon its release and were surprised by the number of players around you, you might be questioning how you change layers for some peace and quiet.

Changing layers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

When farmers switch to a new WoW layer, they dream of finding their favorite slot empty, free of any disruptions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change layers in WoW Classic SoD by joining a party with a player from another layer. When players join a new party, they’ll automatically transition to the party leader’s layer. However, there have been issues with layering during SoD’s launch.

While playing WoW Classic Season of Discovery on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2023, players experienced problems with the layers, and their suspicions were quickly verified by a Senior Game Producer at Blizzard Entertainment, Josh Greenfield.

Considering the number of new and returning players, server-related outages and errors while handling demand are always expected. Such annoyances tend to be short-lived, though, as Blizzard developers work on hotfixes to maintain the player experience.