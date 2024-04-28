Master Smith Burninate in WoW Classic at Thorium Point in the SEaring Gorge
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Where to get Dark Iron Residue in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
Published: Apr 28, 2024 02:38 pm

If you’re farming reputation with the Thorium Brotherhood in WoW Classic or WoW’s Season of Discovery, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered Dark Iron Residue. 

If you’ve ever run Blackrock Depths, there’s a near-100 percent chance that some Dark Iron Residue is taking up space in your bags. Thankfully, you can unload it en masse for reputation with the Thorium Brotherhood, provided you’ve hit a certain reputation threshold already.

Here’s what to do with Dark Iron Residue in WoW Classic, as well as where you can get more of it. 

Dark Iron Residue farming in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Dark Iron Residue is needed for the quest “Gaining Acceptance,” which is a repeatable turn-in that unlocks after you reach Friendly reputation with the Thorium Brotherhood. 

Any Dark Iron Residue you earn from farming Blackrock Depths can be turned in at Master Smith Burninate at Thorium Point. He can be located at coordinates [39, 28] in the Searing Gorge. This is the same NPC you’ll need to hand Incendosaur Scales to in order to grind up from Neutral reputation, so if you’re still staring at a yellow reputation bar, you’ll have to go out and farm Incendosaur Scales (among other materials) before you’re eligible to turn in Dark Iron Residue. 

The internal bridge of Blackrock Depths in World of Warcraft shown as it hovers over the pit of lava in the central chamber of the BRD dungeon.
You should be spending plenty of time in Blackrock Depths during SoD phase three. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dark Iron Residue drops off enemies inside Blackrock Depths, with humanoid mobs having a slightly higher chance to drop them, according to WoW database Wowhead. Blackrock Depths was added to the dungeon rotation in phase three of the Season of Discovery, as it had previously been unavailable to enter. Now, though, you can enter the dungeon and start farming it. 

Dark Iron Residue has a chance to drop off almost every mob in Blackrock Depths, so as long as you’re consistently running the dungeon for gear upgrades during SoD phase three, you’ll also grab some Dark Iron Residue along the way. 

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.