How to get the Cyclopean Band in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

One of the best rings you can acquire in phase three of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is the Cyclopean Band. This ring is a Healer item that specifically enhances the throughput of all of your magical healing spells. The Cyclopean Band also provides flat bonuses to your Stamina, Intellect, and Spirit stats, making it one of the most versatile rings in the game.

If you’re a level 50 Healer in Season of Discovery, you’re likely going to be running phase three endgame dungeons, and you’ll absolutely want to have the newly unlocked Blackrock Depths on your radar if you want to improve your build. It’s in that dungeon that you’ll find the Cyclopean Band.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cyclopean Band in WoW Classic, including its drop source, drop rate, and what makes it so strong.

How to farm the Cyclopean Band in WoW Classic

The Cyclopean Band is part of the loot table of Ok’thor the Breaker, an ogre mini-boss who spawns in the Ring of Law event in Blackrock Depths. If you don’t get lucky in the Ring of Law, you can always reset and re-run the dungeon quickly, as the encounter is found relatively early on in Blackrock Depths. The item has a drop rate of about 16 percent, according to WoW database and coverage site Wowhead.

Cyclopean Band stats

+8 Stamina

+7 Intellect

+4 Spirit

+12 Healing effects

Healer Priests will find plenty of usage out of the Cyclopean Band. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We wouldn’t recommend relying too heavily on the Cyclopean Band as part of your build, despite the fact that it is relatively strong for Healers in phase three of SoD. If you’re at or around level 50, you’ll get some use out of the item, but you’re better off targeting more reliable items with higher drop rates, such as the Seal of the Sacrificed from the Blood Moon PvP event or the Drakeclaw Band of the Harbinger from the Sunken Temple raid.

Even with those items in mind, though, you should still be running Blackrock Depths anyway. The dungeon is one of the best sources of gear in SoD phase three, and if the Cyclopean Band falls your way, it’ll be a valuable addition to your build, regardless.

