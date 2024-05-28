Where to find the Guardians of Hyjal quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic

One of the newest factions introduced in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is the Guardians of Hyjal, a group of Druids and Warriors tasked with defending the world tree Nordrassil from elemental threats.

Recommended Videos

For many players, the Guardians of Hyjal will be the first new faction you encounter in the Cataclysm Classic questing experience. As you gain reputation with the Guardians of Hyjal, you’ll gain access to more rewards (including epic-quality gear) through their quartermaster, Provisioner Whitecloud.

Here’s where you can find the Guardians of Hyjal quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

WoW Cataclysm: Guardians of Hyjal quartermaster location

The Guardians of Hyjal quartermaster is a Tauren woman named Provisioner Whitecloud, and can be found in the main questing hub of Nordrassil in Mount Hyjal. The quartermaster for the Guardians of Hyjal is in the Nordrassil Inn, located at coordinates [62.8, 23.9] in Mount Hyjal.

The Guardians of Hyjal quartermaster is in the Nordrassil Inn. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Guardians of Hyjal reputation can be earned by questing in Mount Hyjal, which is one of the first zones you’ll encounter when starting the Cataclysm questing experience. You can elect to go to either Mount Hyjal or Vashj’ir when first beginning the expansion’s storyline, and we personally recommend Mount Hyjal, as it’s far more convenient of a zone.

If you end up going to Vashj’ir instead of Mount Hyjal, you’ll gain reputation with the Earthen Ring, another Cataclysm reputation. However, you can always head back to Mount Hyjal to complete any quests you missed out on later in the leveling process.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more