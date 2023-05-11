Where to find Shadowflame Incantation Table in WoW Dragonflight

There’s a lot to do in World of Warcraft every week. With Fyrakk Assaults becoming available as world events, players have been actively participating in these events, which requires them to find the Shadowflame Incantation Table.

While all WoW players would like to complete every attraction possible throughout the week, not all of them have the time to do so. For this reason, we’ve been keeping up with this expansion per our WoW Dragonflight weekly checklist and aim to get the most out of each weekly reset.

Related: How to start and complete Fyrakk Assaults in WoW Dragonflight

Where is the Shadowflame Incantation Table in WoW Dragonflight?

Players can find the Shadowflame Incantation Table at Fyrakk Assault zones in WoW Dragonflight. Considering these assaults will be at a different Isle each week, the table’s exact location will also change accordingly.

Despite knowing its whereabouts, we also struggled to pinpoint the table’s exact location, but a quick tour of the Assault perimeters was enough to locate it. Players looking to craft Shadowflame Enchants will need to interact with the Incantation Table, and there’s also more to do in the Fyrakk Assault zones.

By securing three Everburning Keys, players can unlock a Secured Shipment Cache that contains valuable loot.

With a new raid also launching alongside Patch 10.1, world events will play an essential role for players who are in a catch-up mode in Dragonflight. The gear and the other rewards play an important role in readying players for Mythic+ runs and higher-difficulty raids.

About the author