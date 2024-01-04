Where to find Lunar Fungus in WoW Classic

Don’t let the name Lunar Fungus confuse you; you don’t have to travel to the moon to collect it in World of Warcraft Classic. But even if you did, it might be worth it if you’re a Druid.

Lunar Fungus is a key ingredient in a Druid quest that unlocks one of your most important abilities, and you’ll need a stack of a dozen to complete that quest. But once you’re in the right area, this mushroom with bright blue spots will be easy to spot.

What is Lunar Fungus used for in WoW Classic?

Lunar Fungus is a quest item for the Gathering the Cure quest for Alliance Druids, which directly unlocks the Cure Poison spell. Since only Night Elves can be Druids in WoW Classic, you have to be a Night Elf.

The quest itself has a level requirement of 14, and is unlocked after completing the first two Druid quests in its series: Lessons Anew and The Principal Source. After completing these, you should receive this quest from Alanndarian Nightsong in Auberdine in Darkshore. The good news is that you won’t have to travel far from Auberdine to find Lunar Fungus.

Tip: To complete Gathering the Cure, you will need both 12 Lunar Fungus and five Earthroot. To complete the previous quests in the series, you will also need

Where can I find Lunar Fungus in WoW Classic?

Fun spot for fungi. Image via Wowpedia, edited by Scott Robertson The Moonkin won’t let you in without a fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lunar Fungus can be collected from Lunar Fungus Blooms located around Darkshore. These mushrooms appear gray with bright blue spots and appear in groups of three in a cave to the east of Auberdine and north of Ameth Aran in Darkshore. You can collect multiple from a single bloom.

You will have to contend with multiple hostile Moonkin and bears to reach the spot, though, but at level 14, they shouldn’t present too great of a challenge. With 12 Lunar Fungus and five Earthroot, you can return to Alanndarian Nightsong in Auberdine to complete the quest and unlock Cure Poison.