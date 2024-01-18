World of Warcraft Dragonflight players can finally take their lovely Dragonriding drakes for a spin in Outland. I hope you didn’t just rush through the Dark Portal without looking for Lord Andestrasz to start the Outland Cup.

Outland Dragonriding Cup is a limited event that lasts from Jan. 18 to Jan. 31. During this time, you can complete races and quests and earn Riders of Azeroth Badges that you can later exchange for goodies.

Here’s where to find Lord Andestrasz and start the Outland Cup in WoW Dragonflight.

Where to find Lord Andestrasz in WoW Dragonflight

Lord Andestrasz is in the Obsidian Enclave in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Lord Andestrasz is in Obsidian Enclave in Valdrakken, near the Rostrum of Transformation, standing with other Riders of Azeroth NPCs. The exact coordinates of Lord Andestrasz are 27.08, 47.17.

This is the same spot you could find Lord Andestrasz in the past, namely for Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms Cup.

How to start the Outland Cup in WoW Dragonflight

To start the Outland Cup in Dragonflight, talk to Lord Andestrasz and accept a quest called The Outland Cup Circuit. This tasks you with flying through all Outland courses, and as a reward, you get seven gold and 80 Riders of Azeroth Badges.

Unlike past Dragonriding cups, this quest will only be completed after finishing all courses. You can complete the race on Normal, Reverse, and Advanced difficulties. After finishing the quest, return to Lord Andestrasz, turn in the quest, and claim your hard-earned Riders of Azeroth Badges.