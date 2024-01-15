Category:
World of Warcraft

When does the Outland Dragonriding Cup start in WoW Dragonflight?

To Outland we go!
When the new season settles in, Blizzard adds a Dragonriding cup. So far, there have been the Eastern Kingdoms and the Kalimdor Cup. Soon, you can venture to the strange land of Outland and prove you’re a true master of dragons. 

During Patch 10.2.5, you can head beyond the Dark Portal and remind the world why you’re the best dragon rider. There are 13 races in total, and you can do them in three ways—Normal, Advanced, and Reverse. Like past cups, you earn Riders of Azeroth Badges you can later exchange for goodies such as transmog sets, Valdrakken Accord reputation, or nifty customizations.

Here’s when to expect the Outland Dragonriding Cup in Dragonflight.

Outland Dragonriding Cup start date in WoW Dragonflight

Outland Dragonriding Cup starts on Jan. 18 and comes to a close on Jan. 31. This means you have little less than two weeks to complete all 13 races on Normal, Reverse, and Advanced and reap the rewards. 

When the event ends on Jan. 31, you can no longer access the races nor get the rewards, even if you still have the starting quest. Make sure to start and complete the Outland Cup in a timely fashion.

How different is the Outland Dragonriding Cup from the Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms Cups?

Lord Andestrasz idly standing in Valdrakken, near Rostrum of Transformation
Outland Cup is quite similar to the past two Dragonriding events. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Outland Dragonriding Cup is still a limited event. You’ll still earn Riders of Azeroth Badges and use them to buy goodies from Maztha in Valdrakken. But there are a couple of changes:

  • New rewards — Drake Racer’s Scarf, Outlandish Drake Racer’s transmog set, new dragon customizations, Valdrakken Accord Insignia, and Manuscript of Endless Possibility
  • The introductory quest includes all races and awards 80 Riders of Azeroth Badges
  • You can use Grotto Netherwing Drake and Flourishing Whimsydrake and mount customizations
  • You get maxed-out talents even if you didn’t unlock them
  • Players who didn’t unlock Dragonriding can participate in the races using loaned mounts
  • You won’t get dismounted after the race

All other features, including the number of Riders of Azeroth Badges, quest, and vendors should remain unchanged. 

