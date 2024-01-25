Lindormi is a cute female Panda NPC in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. She’s one of the best NPCs to talk to if you want to change your Mythic+ key or find portals leading to the dungeons.

Added with the Dragonflight expansion, Lindormi is there to help you with any questions you might have about Mythic+ dungeons. She can be found in two locations. This guide will explain where to find her.

Who is Lindormi in WoW Dragonflight?

You can talk to Lindormi to do one of three things—lower the level of your Mythic+ keystone, change it, or buy a Dreaming Equipment Chest for 350 Flightstones. Lowering the level of your key means that she will downgrade it. For example, if you have an 18+ key and you’re convinced you can’t time it, you can talk to her. She’ll decrease the level to whichever number you want. Each interaction decreases the level by one.

If you don’t like the keystone you’re holding, you can ask Lindormi to swap it for a different one. You can only do this at the end of Mythic+ run that isn’t done with your key, you timed it, and the key level was equal or higher to your key.

Finally, you can purchase simple Dreaming Equipment Chests that grant you a 441-item level piece of gear you can send to your alts. This is a piece of Veteran gear, and you can upgrade it.

Where to find Lindormi in WoW Dragonflight

Lindormi is a nice Pandaren near the Seat of Aspects who’ll change your keystones. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Lindormi can be found at two separate locations—Valdrakken and Mythic+ dungeons. In Valdrakken, she’s standing next to the stairs leading to the Seat of the Aspects. The exact coordinates are 53.19, 56.05. She’s a female Panda dressed in a white dress.

You can also find her at the end of your Mythic+ dungeons. She spawns after you complete all your goals (defeating bosses and clearing enough trash enemies). Normally, she appears in the final boss room.