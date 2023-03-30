Where to find Galakhad in WoW: Dragonflight

WoW: Dragonflight’s newest zone, the Forbidden Reach, has tons of rare elite enemies that spawn all over the map, allowing players to go on hunts that span the entirety of the Reach. Tracking down rare mobs rewards players with valuable items, including Primordial Stones and Zskera Vault Keys.

One of the most secluded rare enemies on the Forbidden Reach is Galakhad, a bone-white proto-dragon who has a lengthy spawn timer. Here’s how you can track down the dragon for yourself and add Galakhad to the list of enemies you’ve taken down across the Forbidden Reach.

Where is Galakhad on the Forbidden Reach?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Galakhad can be located on top of a mountain in the southern Forbidden Reach. He spawns in the subzone called “The Frosted Spine,” nestled between several snowy cliffs at coordinates [45, 79]. Galakhad can be found near the southern tip of the Forbidden Reach’s central island, tucked in the mountains just south of the Old Weyrn Grounds.

Although Galakhad sits directly on top of the War Creche subzone, the massive drake is not found underground. Do not be fooled when you see map markers for Pyrachniss and Warden Entrix, both of whom are underground, as Galakhad’s nearby marker is actually above ground.

To get to Galakhad’s position from Morqut Isle, fly directly over some of the mountains to the southeast and begin to descend when approaching his coordinates. When approaching Galakhad, he will be asleep prior to engaging him, so you’ll have time to gather your forces and get a group going before waking up the dragon and engaging him in combat.