Where to find all Bountiful Tables during WoW’s Pilgrim’s Bounty event

You don’t have to wait for Thanksgiving dinner if you’re a World of Warcraft player, but you can easily head to Bountiful Tables during the Pilgrim’s Bounty event, and have turkey, pie with a side of that tasty cranberry sauce.

Bountiful Tables in WoW are only available during the Pilgrim’s Bounty event that brings that Thanksgiving spirit to Azeroth with various activities, transmogs, and little achievements you can grab along the way. Besides all that, the Pilgrim’s Bounty event gives you also the Spirit of Sharing reputation buff that increases your gains by 10 percent. To get the buff you need Bountiful Tables.

Here’s where you can find all the Bountiful tables in Dragonflight.

Locations of all Bountiful Tables in WoW Dragonflight

Pilgrim’s Bounty table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Bountiful Tables right outside the gates of Undercity and Stormwind, just like the past years. On top of that, there are Bountiful Tables on the Dragon Isles. The tables are in the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus.

Here are the coordinates for each and every Bountiful Table in Dragonflight:

34, 50 (Stormwind Gates)

62, 66 (Ruins of Lordaeron)

46, 65 (Valdrakken, Thaldraszus)

58, 67 (Ruby Lifeshrine, the Waking Shores)

Ohn’ahran Plains

The Azure Span

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find Bountiful Tables in Ohn’ahran Plains and the Azure Span and can’t share the exact coordinates, but I suspect they will be around the zone bases, Maruukai and Iskaara, respectively.

There are also Bountiful Tables in Darnassus, Exodar, Ironforge for the Alliance, and Orgrimmar, Silvermoon City, and Thunder Bluff for the Horde.

Why are Bountiful Tables important in WoW Dragonflight?

Once you eat all five foods available from Bountiful Tables, you get the Spirit of Sharing reputation buff. This will increase your reputation gains by 10 percent and it stacks with WoW’s 19th Anniversary buff, meaning you can max out any reputation in no time. Spirit of Sharing lasts only an hour, but you can easily go back and refresh the buff by eating more delicious food.