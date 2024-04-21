Where to farm Ghost Mushroom in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Ghost Mushroom is one of the most potent herbs in World of Warcraft Classic, as it’s used for a wide variety of high-end Alchemy recipes.

Potions like the Elixir of Demonslaying, Elixir of Shadow Power, and the classic Invisibility Potion all use Ghost Mushrooms as a necessary reagent, making it one of the most versatile crafting items you can acquire in WoW Classic.

In WoW’s Season of Discovery phase three, Ghost Mushrooms are particularly valuable, as the Elixir of Demonslaying plays a prominent role in players’ effectiveness in the new Nightmare Incursion open-world events. Alchemists and Herbalists alike are going to want to grab Ghost Mushrooms en masse, and thankfully, they’re relatively easy to acquire.

Here are some of the best places to farm Ghost Mushrooms in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery.

Best Ghost Mushroom farming spots in WoW Classic

Ghost Mushrooms can be farmed extremely effectively in Maraudon. A full run of the dungeon can net you well over a dozen Ghost Mushrooms, and if you’re playing a class with a stealth ability like Rogue or Druid, you can sneak past all the mobs in the dungeon and focus solely on farming herbs. However, if you’re not playing as one of these two classes, you’ll need to run Maraudon the old-fashioned way and pick up any herbs you can along the way before resetting the dungeon after a traditional run.

Skulk Rock is one of the only open-world locations where you’ll find Ghost Mushrooms. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

If you’re not down to go into a dungeon to farm Ghost Mushrooms, you can always find an abundance of the herb at Skulk Rock in the Hinterlands. Skulk Rock is a relatively popular farming spot for Herbalists in need of Ghost Mushrooms, though, so be careful when you try to gather here. It’s likely that due to the popularity of the area, you’re going to run into some competition.

Ghost Mushrooms are available to be bought and sold on the Auction House, as is the case with all herbs. On my server (Living Flame, US, Alliance), one Ghost Mushroom cost just over two gold at the time of publication, meaning you could also use the herb as a solid way to farm gold if you can effectively collect it.

