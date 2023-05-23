When will WoW WotLK Classic Phase 3 release?

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King (WotLK) is one of the oldest WoW expansions, but it’s still going strong with new Classic content being released in an update that Blizzard is dubbing ‘Phase Three.’

Related: How long will Joyous Journeys buff last in WoW WOTLK Classic?

This highly-anticipated update will bring a new raid, tournament, PvP season, and much more to this classic expansion. Here’s everything we know about Phase Three.

When does WoW WotLK Classic Phase Three release?

The Phase Three update is set to arrive in WoW WotLK Classic on June 20, 2023. In this update, players will be able to:

Experience the new Titan Rune Dungeons, which boasts a higher level of difficulty due to the creatures and bosses having various new effects, additional health, and damage. And, of course, a plethora of rewards for you to obtain.

Take on the Trial of the Champion, which is a five-player dungeon located in the Crusader’s Coliseum at the Argent Tournament.

Prove their strength at the Argent Tournament, which features new and daily quests.

Slay other players in WotLK’s PvP Season Seven.

But that’s not all. On June 22, 2023, at 6pm (EDT), WoW can undertake the Trial of the Crusader and Trial of the Grand Crusader, which are the new 10 and 25-person raids. And you will be able to battle against a Level 80 Onyxia in Onyxia’s Lair too.

The major WoW WotLK Classic Phase Three update will bring new battles, quests, and rewards as soon as it goes live on Saturday, June 20.

About the author