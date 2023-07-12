When will the Kalimdor Cup release in WoW Dragonflight?

Feel the heat of the Barrens and Uldum while soaring the skies.

The Kalimdor Cup is the first instance where Dragonriding is spreading its wings beyond the Dragon Isles and to the old continent, with racing. Patch 10.1.5 is releasing on July 11 and the Kalimdor Cup will come to the live servers slightly later.

Since World of Warcraft Dragonflight was released on Nov. 28, 2022, players have been begging Blizzard Entertainment to allow Dragonriding beyond the Dragon Isles. Although this feature will be coming to WoW later in the expansion, for now, we can enjoy Kalimdor Dragonriding races. In total, there will be 16 Dragonriding races you can use to once again explore the forgotten continent of Kalimdor.

If you’re already fired up for Kalimdor Cup and readying your Dragonriding drake for it to see new skies, here’s when the Kalimdor Cup will begin in Dragonflight.

The Kalimdor Cup is running from August 15 to 28

Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 is launching on July 11 and Kalimdor Cup will be taking place from August 15 to 28. The event will have special rewards and achievements, and 16 races you can experience in “Normal, Advanced, and Reverse.”

For participating and winning the races during the Cup, you’ll earn Riders of Azeroth Badges, a new currency that can be exchanged for different rewards from Maztha.

At the moment of writing this article, we don’t have much information at our disposal. At the very least, there will be an introductory quest you need to complete as a tutorial, according to WoW news and guides site Wowhead.

The Kalimdor races will be at the following locations:

Ahn’Qiraj Circuit in Silithus

in Silithus Ashenvale Ambit in Ashenvale

in Ashenvale Barrens Divide Dive in Southern Barrens

in Southern Barrens Desolace Drift in Desolace

in Desolace Durotar Tour in Durotar

in Durotar Fel Flyover in Felwood

in Felwood Feralas Ruins Ramble in Feralas

in Feralas Hyjal Hotfoot in Mount Hyjal

in Mount Hyjal Nordrassil Spiral in Mount Hyjal

in Mount Hyjal Razorfen Roundabout in Southern Barrens

in Southern Barrens Rocketway Ride in Azshara

in Azshara Thousand Needles Thread in Thousand Needles

in Thousand Needles Uldum Tour in Uldum

in Uldum Un’Goro Crater Circuit in Un’Goro Crater

in Un’Goro Crater Webwinder Weave in Stonetalon Mountains

in Stonetalon Mountains Winter Wander in Winterspring

WoW devs have said the Kalimdor Cup will be a recurring holiday event, meaning you don’t have to worry about missing out on great rewards and achievements if you’re busy this August—it should be back around sometime soon.

