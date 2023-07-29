When will Man’ari Eredar Draenei customizations be available in WoW Dragonflight?

Draenei are set to receive a surprise update in World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.1.7 with the addition of Eredar customization options. Patch 10.1.5 only recently dropped, but the expansion’s in-depth road map already has slated patch 10.1.7, titled Fury Incarnate, to release relatively soon.

Though Dreamsurges will likely be the largest addition to Dragonflight’s core gameplay loop, aesthetic additions including the Night Elf heritage armor set and Eredar Draenei customization are also noteworthy inclusions. If you are a Fel-loving Draenei player hoping to make an Eredar character of your own as soon as it releases, this is what you can expect.

When will Eredar Draenei release in WoW Dragonflight?

Eredar Draenei customization options are set to release alongside patch 10.1.7. Currently, this patch has no exact release date. By looking at the Dragonflight road map, however, we can see that Blizzard plans to drop the patch sometime in Fall 2023.

If you are a long-time WoW player you are likely very familiar with the Eredar. In Warcraft lore, the Draenei split into two major groups. The first sided with the dark titan Sargeras and joined the Burning Legion as demons, becoming the Eredar. The Eredar have appeared in demon-related expansions, such as Burning Crusade and Legion, as enemies, though now for the first time will be playable.

Kil’Jaeden is one of the most famous Eredar in WoW history. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This customization update comes after another major update to the Draenei race in World of Warcraft, as the Draenei only recently had the Warlock class unlocked. Lore-wise, it seems that Velen and the Draenei have forgiven the Eredar for the centuries-long conflict between them, and invited their demonic cousins back to the family.

Currently, the Eredar customization options appear relatively limited to only a handful of Eredar skin tones. Unlike the Lightforged Draenei allied race, the Eredar will be baked in the base Draenei race, and not its own, distinct race or allied race. We will likely see more about the upcoming Eredar customization options as we near patch 10.1.7, but until then Draenei lovers will simply need the patience of the Naaru.

