When does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 release?

With all the new content coming to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in Patch 10.1.5, the hardcore playerbase wants the update to be released as soon as possible, but the sad reality is that it will take a while before the developers push it to the game.

This is because Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion was deployed to the official Dragonflight servers on May 2 and the majority of players are still exploring it. This update was Dragonflight‘s first major content update, meaning Blizzard has to take some time before releasing Patch 10.1.5.

Here’s everything we know about the release date of Patch 10.1.5 for Dragonflight.

When does Patch 10.1.5 come to WoW Dragonflight?

Even though you and I are looking forward to the next Dragonflight update, its release date is currently unclear. Blizzard hasn’t announced when it will be deployed, but Patch 10.1.5 will likely arrive on Dragonflight‘s official servers sometime in Summer 2023.

The hype around Patch 10.1.5 is mainly because players have found evidence on PTR servers that Blizzard will make Dragonriding available to the rest of the world and there will be over 100 different variants of Dragonriding mounts.

On top of that, Wowhead found over 250 Dragonriding achievements, which suggests Dragonriding drakes will be able to fly over to Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor for the first time ever.

All this combined with the new megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite, new Evoker spec, and new events makes Patch 10.1.5 one of the most anticipated Dragonflight updates. This article will be updated as soon as Blizzard reveals its official release date.

