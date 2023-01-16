When does Ulduar release in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

The next phase of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic content is on the horizon, and the game’s next raid, Ulduar, is coming with it.

Ulduar is one of the most famous raids in WoW history, so if you never got the chance to play it when it was current content in 2009, you’ll have the chance to relive history in just a few days. The raid, which features 14 bosses, is one of the biggest of all time, and its iconic “hard mode” difficulty options made for one of WoW’s most immersive PvE experiences.

Although Phase Two of Wrath Classic content will go live on Jan. 17, players will have to wait a few days before they can enter Ulduar. Ulduar will be released on Jan. 19 at 5pm CT.

Ulduar’s loot table and scaling, explained

Ulduar can be found in the very northern section of the Storm Peaks near the entrances for the Halls of Stone and Halls of Lightning dungeons. Although you can’t zone into the raid until Jan. 19, the area near the entrance is still able to be explored in the open world.

In terms of the loot you’ll be getting from Ulduar, you should expect to see a noticeable increase in power whenever you get an item to drop for you, as the loot received from Ulduar will be stronger in an effort to compensate for a more difficult raid. Gear from Ulduar will be scaled a bit higher than it was when the raid was originally released 13 years ago, with item level drops from Ulduar being higher in an effort to “keep the raid relevant for longer,” according to Blizzard Entertainment.

Originally, Ulduar was made irrelevant when the Trial of the Crusader raid was released shortly after Ulduar, but this time, players will have the opportunity to hang around the titan facility and collect more competitive loot for a longer amount of time. All normal loot from Ulduar has been upped from its original state by six item levels, while all hard mode loot from the raid has had its power increased by 13 item levels.

WoW Wrath Classic phase two will release on Jan. 17, while the gates of Ulduar will open on Jan. 19 at 5pm CT.