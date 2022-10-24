How to complete the Amphitheater of Anguish in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The Amphitheater of Anguish is an iconic location in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic and is home to one of the most experience-rich quest lines players will encounter throughout the expansion’s leveling process.

The Amphitheater of Anguish is located in Zul’Drak, just northeast of the Argent Stand at coordinates 46, 58. Players must be at least level 75 to have access to the Amphitheater’s quest chain.

Wrath of the Lich King’s Amphitheater of Anguish is similar to the Ring of Blood quest line from The Burning Crusade. Players who are familiar with that quest chain from the previous expansion know that these types of quests require a group to complete efficiently.

To complete the Amphitheater of Anguish’s quest line, you’ll have to take down six individual bosses—each of which has its own quest attached to them. Each quest can be started by speaking with a goblin at the Amphitheater named Gurgthock.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The six bosses in the Amphitheater ramp up with difficulty as the quest chain goes on, with the final boss, Vladof the Butcher, being the most difficult among the six.

Yggdras

Stinkbeard

Elemental Lords (One of Water, Earth, Fire, or Air)

Orinoko Tuskbreaker

Korrak the Bloodrager

Vladof the Butcher

It’s recommended to take on the six bosses of the Amphitheater with a group. While the bosses are all technically solo-able, you may struggle against them on your own if you’re under-leveled or under-geared. If you try to solo the Amphitheater quest chain immediately upon gaining access to it at level 75, you’re going to have an extremely uphill battle on your hands.