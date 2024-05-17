What is the best race for Monks in WoW MoP Remix?

One of the most well-received additions to the game during Mists of Pandaria was the Monk class. Mists was the first expansion to introduce a new race (Pandaren) and new class (Monk), and to this day, Monk remains one of the most intuitive and intriguing classes in WoW, especially from a gameplay standpoint.

Recommended Videos

With a Healer, Tank, and DPS spec, Monk is an incredibly diverse class, and it can fill multiple roles in your group. Plus, if you play a Monk, you’ll find the mechanics and skills needed to master the class are largely different from many other archetypes in WoW.

The cool thing about MoP Remix is that you’re not bound to the original race/class combinations that were available in the OG version of Mists of Pandaria when it first came out in 2012. If you want, you can run through all of the Mists content in the context of WoW as it currently is, meaning you can use classes like Evokers and Demon Hunters while playing through the MoP questing experience. Additionally, the usage of modern WoW mechanics in the Mists expansion means you can also use allied races and new additions to WoW’s race lineup that have come to the game since 2012.

MoP Remix is the best time to start playing a new Monk character in WoW, but you might be having trouble picking the best race for your efforts. Although race choice is extremely marginal when it comes to overall effects and benefits, there are still some advantages. Here are the best Monk races in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix.

WoW MoP Remix: Best Alliance race for Monks

In MoP Remix, the best Monk race available to Alliance players is Mechagnome. The race’s scaling in-combat passive, Combat Analysis, will increase your primary stat on a flowing basis that can reach up to 10 stacks. This passive is one of the strongest tools available to players of all races but is particularly strong for the always-active Monk class.

Mechagnomes are a shockingly underrated race for many classes in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If playing a Mechagnome Monk—a downright aesthetically nasty race/class combination—isn’t your vibe, we’d also recommend Human and Dark Iron Dwarf since their combat racials (The Human Spirit and Fireblood, respectively) are reasonably strong options.

WoW MoP Remix: Best Horde race for Monks

Allied races are going to be your best option when making a new Monk in MoP Remix on the Horde side of things. Since Versatility is generally the best stat for Monks (especially Windwalkers), the Highmountain Tauren Mountaineer racial passive is particularly strong. Alternatively, the Vulpera Bag of Tricks ability is a decent active that can be worked into any class’ rotation but holds particular value for Monks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more