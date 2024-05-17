How many characters can you have in WoW MoP Remix?

World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria provides an all-new experience for new characters, letting you go back in time and re-experience the expansion in a fresh way.

The new characters you play in WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix are known as Timerunners, and these characters can take advantage of new items like the Cloak of Infinite Potential and unique spell gems. The mode doesn’t require any additional expansions and is free to all subscribers, giving you free rein to try out all the classes.

Once the event ends in August, all Timerunner characters will be converted to standard characters, which begs the question: How many Timerunner characters can you have WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix?

How many WoW characters can you have in MoP Remix? Answered

You’ve got a lot of options and a lot of room for experimenting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no limit to how many Timerunner characters you can have during the WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix event. You’re only limited by the account-wide 60 character limit across all realms. If you really wanted, you could have 60 Timerunner characters on a single realm, and all 60 would convert to standard characters at the end of the event.

To create a Timerunner character during the event, choose Timerunner when creating a new character or click the event banner on the top of the screen and select Create Timerunner. Timerunner characters will have a special hourglass icon next to their names in the character select screen.

When you do create a new Timerunner character, you’ll start at level 10 and be instantly given gear for all three of your class specializations, as well as your Cloak of Infinite Potential. After a brief intro/tutorial, you’ll travel through time to the start of the remixed Mists of Pandaria campaign.

