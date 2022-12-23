Dragonflight is a breath of fresh air and an utter relief for all World of Warcraft players, especially those that spend two years beyond the veil fixing the realm of death after Sylvanas Windrunner and the Jailer. The expansion, released on Nov. 28, brought more than a handful of quality-of-life changes, Dragonriding, profession and talent overhaul, and more content waiting to be discovered in four new zones on the Dragon Isles.

Since the content in Dragonflight is so fresh and innovative, WoW player often found themselves confused and clueless about what to do with some items in their inventory or how to complete a certain quest. One of those items that might confuse the player base is Respendent Gemstone.

So, here’s a quick rundown on what you should do with a Resplendent Gemstone if you have it in your bags.

What is Resplendent Gemstone used for in WoW Dragonflight?

Resplendent Gemstone is a quest item for the quest the Great Vault. This quest starts and finishes with Therazal in Valdrakken at coordinates 50.2 56.0. The quest tasks you with obtaining a piece of loot from the Great Vault. After you obtain loot from the Great Vault, you will get your piece of gear, Resplendent Gemstone, and a Mythic+ key. Then, you need to go back to Therazal and turn in Resplendent Gemstone. This quest is only available once. and after you turn in the quest item, it will disappear from your inventory.

To obtain loot from the Great Vault, you’ll need to kill at least two bosses in Vault of the Incarnates, and complete at least two Mythic+ dungeons gain or 1250 Honor from Rated PvP. If you complete additional content, like killing two more bosses in Vault of the Incarnates or completing two more Mythic+ dungeons, you’ll find additional items in your vault. Choose carefully: you can only select one item from the Vault each week.