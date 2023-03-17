Our hearts go out to all the (former) medics out there.

If you’re a returning World of Warcraft player and you’re checking up and your professions, you may immediately notice one of the game’s oldest professions, First Aid, is no longer present. The secondary profession, which allowed players to create bandages, was removed just prior to the release of the Battle for Azeroth expansion.

If you’re a player coming over from WoW Classic or are a player returning to WoW after some time away from the game, you’ll immediately notice professions are much different in Dragonflight.

All of WoW’s professions received massive reworks and updates ahead of the release of the latest expansion, but First Aid was not reintroduced to the game.

Are bandages worth it in WoW Dragonflight?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In order to streamline the number of professions that used cloth as a crafting reagent, the ability to make bandages was incorporated into the Tailoring profession.

However, bandages are ultimately a relatively near-worthless investment, as many other self-healing options, including healing potions and Warlock Healthstones are always going to be more effective in the heat of combat. Chugging a health potion and instantly restoring HP is always going to be better than taking eight seconds to heal fractional health.

Tailors can still make bandages from Wildercloth found across the Dragon Isles, and it’s not the worst thing in the world to have a handful of bandages in case you ever find yourself in a worst-case-of-all-time scenario. If you’re ever out of better self-healing options, a Wildercloth Bandage will restore a fraction of your health.

A rank three Wildercloth Bandage crafted by a Tailor restores 46,153 HP over eight seconds. For reference, a rank three Refreshing Healing Potion restores 39,650 HP instantly.