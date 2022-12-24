In World of Warcraft, professions are a great way to make extra gold and provide additional content for players to enjoy. Alchemy is one of the thirteen professions available in the latest expansion, Dragonflight, that offers utility and gold-making potential.

Like the other professions, alchemy received several changes in this expansion to Potions and Flasks, now called Phials, and the introduction of specializations. Specializations allow players more freedom to develop their skills however they desire. Players can eventually master all the specializations within their chosen profession as they continue to level it.

As Knowledge Points are hard to obtain and can not be adjusted, however, it’s good to know what alchemy specializations are the best before beginning to level this profession. So what are the best alchemy specializations in WoW Dragonflight?

Best alchemy specializations in Dragonflight, explained

Within alchemy, there are three specializations players can choose from; Phial Mastery, Potion Mastery, and Alchemical Theory.

In Potion Mastery, you can gain bonuses for consuming Dragon Isles Potions, such as increased healing or movement speed. Potion Mastery also improves your alchemy skills and grants crafting skills, multicraft, resourcefulness, and inspiration. You can also learn recipes such as Advanced Potion Experimentation, which allows you to experiment with volatile reagents to discover new Potion recipes. Choose Potion Mastery if you want additional bonuses from your Dragon Isle Potions.

Phial Mastery is the specialization that grants improved crafting capabilities and extends the duration of Phials up to two hours. You can also enhance your overall alchemy skill and grant boosts to your crafting skill, Inspiration, Resourcefulness, and Multicrafting. One of the best features of this specialization, though, is that you can learn Advanced Phial Experimentation. Advanced Phial Experimentation allows you to experiment with volatile reagents to discover new Phial recipes. Choose Phial Mastery if you plan on doing PvE content like Mythics and Raids and want your Phials to last longer.

Alchemical Theory focuses on crafting secondary skills, teaches new recipes, improves Transmutes, and reduces the penalties and adverse effects of using some toxic Potions and Phials. You can also gain boosts to all secondary crafting skills and learn recipes such as Brood Salt, which increases inspiration by 50 and crafting speed by 20 percent when crafting. So, if you enjoy crafting and want extra gold, choose Alchemical Theory.

While there are three alchemy specializations to choose from, the best alchemy specializations in WoW Dragonflight are determined by your goals and what you’d like from the alchemy profession.