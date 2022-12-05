Best Tailoring specializations in WoW Dragonflight

Tailoring is one of the best professions that you can level in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. And with the improvements and changes made to this profession in Dragonflight, it’s worth picking up as one of your primary professions.

As Tailoring is one of the main armor professions, you’ll be able to craft armor and bags and also make a decent amount of gold on your region’s Auction House, especially if you’re in a region with a thriving economy.

Because Tailoring provides items for several professions and is an excellent way to make some extra gold, choosing the best specialization can be difficult. So what is the best Tailoring specialization in Dragonflight?

Tailoring specialization in Dragonflight

After learning Dragon Isles Tailoring, you’ll be able to learn recipes from various trainers across the Dragon Isles. Tailoring has four specializations you can choose from compared to some of the other professions, which only have three.

The four Tailoring specializations in Dragonflight include the following:

Tailoring Mastery: This increases your cloth drop rate and crafting speed.

Textiles: This improves the number of your drops, increases the quality of your items when using Dagon Isles Unravelling, and improves your Tailoring stats when you craft items like bags.

Draconic Needlework: This will unlock your ability to craft Azureweave Bolt and Chronocloth Bolt, which are needed for high-end armor and big bags, and improves your cooldown rate.

Garmentcrafting: This unlocks most of the Mythic gear you’ll need to craft, improves your Tailoring skills, and unlocks the ability to apply Optional Reagents and Finishing Reagents to the gear you’ve crafted.

Like other professions, the best Tailoring specialization in Dragonflight really depends upon your goals. However, most players who choose Tailoring want to be able to craft Mythic gear, so Garmetcrafting is considered the best and most useful specialization.

But Tailoring Mastery should also be highly prioritized as you level Tailoring because you can earn more drops and increase your crafting speed. So, while there are four specializations to choose from, Garmetcrafting is one of the best to help you craft essential Mythic gear.