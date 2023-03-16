Can you solo Mythic Battle of Dazar’alor in WoW: Dragonflight?

While some World of Warcraft raids from the Battle for Azeroth expansion are definitely soloable, especially on lower difficulties, some of them remain difficult to take down on your own. Typically, it takes a gap of three expansions for content to become soloable.

Since Dragonflight is the 10th version of WoW, content from Legion, the game’s seventh expansion, is now easy to take down on your own. Battle for Azeroth is just outside that window, especially when it comes to Mythic raids.

Battle of Dazar’alor is one of the most popular raids that WoW players are going back and farming ever since Battle for Azeroth came to a close. The raid is most popular for its iconic bone-white transmog sets for all armor classes, as well as the two mounts that drop at the back end of the raid: G.M.O.D. and the Glacial Tidestorm.

But while Mythic-level Battle of Dazar’alor might have some of the most intriguing loot presented to players in recent years, it’s still relatively difficult, if not impossible, to take down on your own. Although the raid is two expansions old, Battle of Dazar’alor must be done in a group on Mythic difficulty since some bosses’ intricate mechanics will still hit hard enough to take you down if you go in solo.

Can you do Mythic Battle of Dazar’alor solo?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although the first few bosses of Battle of Dazar’alor can be done on your own if your character is durable and geared to the teeth, the rest of the raid will be near-impossible to solo. Almost the entirety of Battle of Dazar’alor must be done in a group because there are certain mechanics in each fight that will keep you from taking down bosses. King Rastakhan’s Death Realm phase, Mekkatorque’s Shrink ability, and the Stormwall Blockade’s dual ship segment will each prove to be impossible for your character to do alone.

But the most difficult mechanic in the entire raid that you’ll face will be Jaina Proudmoore’s Howling Winds intermission. Howling Winds will instantly freeze any player in a block of ice if they are not within 10 yards of five other players. This ability makes a larger group mandatory for taking down Jaina. If you want to take a stab at the Glacial Tidestorm, you’ll have to do so in a bigger group. A group of 10 to 15 max-level players can finish the final encounter easily, as will be the case with all fights in the raid.